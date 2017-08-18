Girls Scouts vote to keep Camp Furnace Hills in Lancaster County open

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER, Lancaster County -- Camp Furnace Hills will remain open, the Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania announced Friday.

The GSHPA's Board of Directors voted unanimously to:

Retain ten acres of the camp located to the east of Girl Scout Road, to be used for outdoor experiences, including day camp and the continued offering of the Foxfire program.

Develop a master plan to clean-up, repair, renovate and invest in the retained ten acres to enable the revised footprint to successfully support enhanced outdoor experiences.

The vote was mandated by the organization's insurance provider after it incurred significant storm damage in February. That prompted the GSHPA's Long-Ranger Property and Program Planning Committee to research and assess the camp and its long-term viability.

The GSHPA issued the following statement at the conclusion of its announcement:

"Camping remains one of the most distinctive Girl Scout experiences and GSHPA appreciates the deep ties that Girl Scouts and volunteers have to Camp Furnace Hills, the announcement said. A safe outdoor experience will continue to play a key role in GSHPA efforts to help today’s girls become tomorrow’s leaders. The best interests of the all of the girls in the council continue to guide GSHPA efforts.

"GSHPA has an opportunity and obligation to allocate resources so that they best serve all girls in the council membership. Camp is an important program offering but not the only program of interest as girls communicated through a membership survey and focus groups. GSHPA remains committed to the outdoor experience while balancing upkeep and operating costs of camps with diminished utilization rates, the demand for innovative new programs and the resources required to better support adults as troop leaders and volunteers.

"The role of the Long-Range Property and Program Planning Committee is to implement a transparent assessment process that recommends a sustainable investment in GSHPA’s outdoor programs and properties for future use. Extensive public comment has been invited from girls, adult members and volunteers related to the LRPPPC’s evaluation of all properties and programs offered by GSHPA."