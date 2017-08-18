× Harrisburg man charged with aggravated assault after allegedly injuring victim with punch

HARRISBURG — A 30-year-old Harrisburg man is charged with aggravated assault after allegedly punching another victim Thursday night, according to Harrisburg police.

Dashawn Hawkins, of the 300 block of North 3rd Street, allegedly struck a 47-year-old male victim in the face, twice, during an altercation at 7:42 p.m. on River and Blackberry Streets. The victim fell to the ground, striking his head on the pavement, and sustained an injury. The victim was transported to the Hershey Medical Center for treatment, and is listed in serious condition, police say.

Hawkins was taken into custody without incident, according to police.