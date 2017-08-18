× Lancaster man accused of attempting to break into Columbia home

WEST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — A 41-year-old Lancaster man was allegedly captured on surveillance video attempting to break into the home of a friend’s residence in Columbia early Tuesday morning, according to West Hempfield Township police.

Thor Sherman, of the 900 block of Indian Springs Drive, is charged with attempted burglary, criminal trespass, and theft by unlawful taking in connection with the incident, which occurred on the 2000 block of Oswego Drive at 1:36 a.m., police say. He allegedly managed to steal some items from the home before fleeing the scene.

The search for Sherman is ongoing, police say.

Officers responding to the call on Tuesday met the victim, who told them he and his family were awakened by a security alarm and observed Sherman, whom he described as a friend, on surveillance video attempting to break into the home through the back door. The victim said he saw a white cargo van leaving the area after the alarm sounded.

Sherman allegedly attempted to remove two mopeds, valued at $150 each, from the victim’s property. The victim told police Sherman pushed the mopeds from the rear of the home to the roadside curb area before fleeing.

The charges against Sherman were filed on Wednedsay, and a warrant was issued for his arrest, police say.