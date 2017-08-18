× Man reels in a suspected drunk woman while fishing from a Florida pier

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A Florida angler hauled in quite the catch on Tuesday — but instead of a fish, he caught himself an intoxicated 22-year-old woman, according to a report by Fox News and Action News Jax.

Florida police say they were called to the St. Johns County Pier at 6 p.m. A fisherman told them a woman bit his fishing line and swam off with his lure.

Yes. Really.

The woman, later identified as Alexandria Turner, 22, allegedly swam up to his fishing line, cursed at him, then bit the line and swam away with the rigging, the fisherman told police.

When she was asked to come to the pier office, Turner allegedly became belligerent and refused to cooperate. She then began upsetting the “sense of public norm at the pier” when police tried to take her into custody, police say.

Turner refused to let deputies handcuff her and screamed, “I’m f—— naked!” several times, police said.

She was later arrested for disorderly intoxication and resisting arrest without violence, according to Action News Jax.