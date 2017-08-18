× Megan’s Law Predator arrested for contacting girl on Facebook in Lebanon County

BETHEL TWP., Lebanon County, Pa. — A Fredericksburg man labeled as a sexually violent predator under Pa’s Megan’s Law is in prison after police say he contacted a teenage girl and requested she perform sex acts on him. Lewis Hans Weible, 34, allegedly reached out to the victim, a 17 year-old girl via Facebook. He told police he sent the sexually explicit messages because he was just passing time and wanted to see if he “still had it.”

Weible is charged with unlawful contact with a minor, criminal use of a communications facility, corruption of minors and false reports to law enforcement. He is in prison on $150,000.