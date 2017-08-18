× Penn State signs James Franklin to 6-year contract extension, sources say

UNIVERSITY PARK — James Franklin is going to be sticking around for a while.

Penn State University has signed the Nittany Lions football coach to a contract extension that will keep him in Happy Valley for six more years, according to several accounts on social media.

Franklin was hired at Penn State in 2014. His original contract was set to expire in 2019. The extension is reportedly for six years, with an average estimated salary of $5.8 per year, according to Sports Illustrated college football writer Bruce Feldman. There is a $2 million buyout clause this year, Feldman said.

