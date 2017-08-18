× Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate held steady at 5 percent in July, report says

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s statewide unemployment rate held at five percent in the month of July, the second consecutive month with no change, according to a report released Friday by the state Department of Labor & Industry.

The commonwealth’s unemployment rate remained higher than that of the United States, which dropped one-tenth of a point to 4.3 percent from June, the report said. For the year, Pennsylvania’s rate is down by one-half of a percentage point.

The commonwealth’s civilian labor force was down 18,000 over the month to 6,456,000. Resident employment decreased by 16,000, while the unemployment count was down 1,000.

Pennsylvania’s nonfarm jobs count was up 29,000 to a record high of 5,953,800 in July. Eight of the eleven supersectors added jobs with the largest movement in manufacturing (up 8,300). For a second consecutive month, both professional & business services and leisure & hospitality rose to new record high levels.

Total nonfarm jobs in Pennsylvania were up 1.0 percent from July 2016, while jobs in the United States were up 1.5 percent. Six supersectors in the commonwealth added jobs over the year, with three adding more than 20,000. The largest increase over the past 12 months was in education and health services (up 27,600), while the largest decline was in government (down 13,500).