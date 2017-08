× PSU Personality: which Lions player calls Trace McSorley soft

UNIVERSITY PARK – Our PSU Personality segment gives a Penn State football player a chance to give me a question to go ask a teammate. Trace McSorley and Brandon Polk played in high school together at Briar Woods in Virginia. When I gave Polk the opportunity to ask anyone on the team a question, he sent me to McSorley to find out why he is soft? I carried out his request, the video attached shows McSorley’s response!