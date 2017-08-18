× Red Lion man arrested, charged in alleged sexual abuse of daughter

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A Red Lion man was arrested and charged in connection with alleged sexual abuse of his daughter.

The investigation began on June 14 when Jared Wolf’s 6-year-old daughter met with a forensic interviewer at the York County Children’s Advocacy Center — the case was forwarded to the York Area Regional Police Department from the Southern Regional Police Department after the interview.

In the interview, the girl described alleged sexual acts that Wolf, 33, performed on her while her mom was at work, according to the affidavit.

On June 29, an officer tried to contact Wolf but he refused to speak and referred him to his lawyer. The officer then spoke with Wolf’s lawyer who said he did not want to be interviewed regarding the allegations.

The officer then reached out to Jennifer Wolf, the victim’s mother, and the two met on July 19 at the police station. She told the officer that she left Mr. Wolf in July 2016 but the two were still technically married. The affidavit says Mrs. Wolf said they lived together in the 1400 block of Windsor Road, Mr. Wolf’s current address, from April 2013 until she left him — she then described to the officer a long history of physical abuse during the marriage.

According to the affidavit, Mrs. Wolf told police that she remembers her daughter, at age 4, telling her something about sex and dad. After confronting her husband about it, he brought in their daughter and said, “You shouldn’t say things like that. It’s not true and it gets daddy in trouble.”

Mrs. Wolf also noticed her daughter reverting back to baby like behaviors at times, the affidavit states. She added that her husband never disciplined their daughter the way he would the other children.

Mr. Wolf is charged with two counts involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with child, two counts of indecent assault with a person less than 13 and one count of corruption of minors.

He was unable to post $250,000 bond and is being held at York County Prison.