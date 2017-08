× Smoothie King offers free Strawberry X-Treme smoothies on August 23

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Smoothie King is celebrating its fifth anniversary by giving out free smoothies!

From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, August 23, customers are able to get one free 12 oz. Strawberry X-Treme smoothie, while supplies last.

The York store is located at 2609 East Market Street.