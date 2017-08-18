× Steelton police seek ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect

STEELTON — Police are searching for a suspect accused of multiple offenses, including illegal possession of a firearm and intimidating a witness, according to a news release.

Christoper Maurice Miller, 41, no known address, remains at large, according to Steelton police. He is believed to be driving a gold Chrysler Town and Country minivan with Pennsylvania registration KHZ-9899. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Miller is also charged with simple assault by physical menace and theft by unlawful taking, police say.