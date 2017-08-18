Strong to severe storms possible early Friday, then a quieter weekend ahead

EARLY STORM THREAT, THEN DRY FOR EVENING: An approaching cold front brings the chance for some showers and thunderstorms Friday afternoon. Through about the 6 P.M. hour is the best chance for shower and storm development. A few storms could be strong to severe, with damaging winds and heavy downpours as the primary threats. Expect readings in the middle to upper 80s before showers and thunderstorms knock them down during the mid to late afternoon. Conditions dry out for most just in time for Friday evening plans. Skies are partly clear through the overnight period. There could be some foggy spots. Expect lows in the middle 60s to lower 70s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend is dry, but not much of a break from the humidity is expected. Skies are partly cloudy Saturday, and although there is no break from the humidity, levels are lower than Friday. There’s the chance for a shower or thunderstorm near sunset and into the early evening hours with a quick moving system, but most of the day is dry. High temperatures reach the middle to upper 80s. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies on Sunday. Temperatures should be fairly seasonable, with readings in middle 80s once again.

NEXT WEEK (INCLUDING ECLIPSE OUTLOOK!): Monday brings dry, muggy, and warm conditions. Specific eclipse weather can change over the next couple days, but for now expect partly cloudy skies during the afternoon, with temperatures in the middle to upper 80s. So far, so good! Keep tuning through the weekend in case of any changes! The heat continues to increase for Tuesday. Many spots could reach the 90 degree mark again! The humidity remains quite uncomfortable for the area too through this time frame. A few isolated thunderstorms are possible. There’s still the chance for thunderstorms on Wednesday. Expect readings in the lower to middle 80s. Thursday is partly cloudy and cooler with low humidity levels. Readings are in the middle to upper 70s. Friday looks even cooler with partly sunny skies! Expect temperatures to feel like a taste of fall! Readings are in the lower to middle 70s.

Have a great weekend!