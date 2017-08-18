× Today’s FOX43 Poll: Are you planning to check out the solar eclipse on Monday?

We’re assuming you’ve heard about Monday’s eclipse; there have been a few news stories about it over the past few weeks.

While Pennsylvania is not situated along the eclipse’s path of totality — which means we won’t be able to see its full effect — even a partial view is expected to be something worth watching.

So today’s poll question is simple: When the celestial event begins Monday afternoon, do you plan to stop what you’re doing and check it out?

Let us know what you’re planning.

