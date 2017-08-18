Warm and soupy Friday with afternoon strong to severe thunderstorms possible

TRACKING AFTERNOON T-STORMS: An approaching cold front bring a better chance for some showers and thunderstorms Friday afternoon. Before then, the morning begins soupy, hazy, and warm. There’s also a few isolated morning showers, so bring the umbrella stepping outside. Readings begin in the upper 60s to middle 70s. Temperatures warm fast into the 80s by the midday hours, and afternoon showers and thunderstorms begin to take form as the cold front gets closer. A few storms could be strong to severe, with damaging winds and heavy downpours as the primary threats. Expect readings in the middle to upper 80s before showers and thunderstorms knock them down during the afternoon. Conditions dry out for most just in time for Friday evening plans. Expect lows in the middle 60s to lower 70s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend is dry, but not much of a break from the humidity is expected. Skies are partly cloudy Saturday, and although there is no break from the humidity, levels are lower than Friday. There’s the chance for a shower or thunderstorm near sunset and into the early evening hours, but most of the day is dry. High temperatures reach the middle 80s. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies on Sunday. Temperatures should be fairly seasonable, with readings in middle 80s once again.

NEXT WEEK (INCLUDING ECLIPSE OUTLOOK!): Monday brings dry, muggy, and warm conditions. Specific eclipse weather can change over the next couple days, but for now expect partly cloudy skies during the afternoon, with temperatures in the middle to upper 80s. So far, so good! Keep tuning through the weekend in case of any changes! The heat continues to increase for Tuesday. Many spots could reach the 90 degree mark again! The humidity remains quite uncomfortable for the area too through this time frame. A few isolated thunderstorms are possible. There’s still the chance for thunderstorms on Wednesday. Expect readings in the lower to middle 80s. Thursday is partly cloudy and cooler with low humidity levels. Readings are in the middle to upper 70s.

Have a great weekend!