York, Harrisburg mayors among seven across PA who signed action plan following violence in Charlottesville

WASHINGTON D.C. — More than 200 mayors across the country have signed an action plan to fight extremism and bigotry while promoting justice and equality.

The plan comes less than a week after a rally turned violent in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Seven Pennsylvania mayors joined the pledge, including York’s C. Kim Bracey and Harrisburg’s Eric Papenfuse.

The 10-point Mayors’ Compact to Combat Hate, Extremism and Bigotry (read the full compact here) was developed by the United States Conference of Mayors (USCM) and Anti-Defamation League (ADL).

“Under the compact, mayors commit to vigorously speak out against all acts of hate; punish bias-motivated violence to the fullest extent of the law; encourage more anti-bias and anti-hate education in schools and police forces, using ADL experts and resources for both; encourage community activities that celebrate their population’s cultural and ethnic diversity; and ensure civil rights laws are aggressively enforced and hate crimes laws are as strong as possible,” the release states.

Tom Cochran, CEO and Executive Director of the U.S. Conference of Mayors, issued this statement on the action plan:

“What happened in Charlottesville last weekend reminds us all that violent hate and racism are very much alive in America in 2017. For decades, America’s mayors have taken a strong position in support of civil rights and in opposition to racism and discrimination of all kinds. At this critical time mayors are doing so again through this compact in an effort to combat hate, extremism and bigotry in their cities and in our nation. The Compact released today builds off our Leadership for America: Mayors’ Agenda for the Future, adopted by The United States Conference of Mayors and released by New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu, President of The United States Conference of Mayors at our June 85th Annual Conference of Mayors in Miami Beach.”