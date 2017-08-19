× Cumberland County event helping residents get rid of hazardous waste

CARLISLE, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Hundreds of people kicked hazardous waste to the curb in Carlisle on Saturday for Cumberland County Service Center’s ‘Household Hazardous Waste Drop-off’ event.

The program gives residents a safe way to properly dispose of things like paint supplies, cleaners, fuel and more.

Organizers say that having a place to get rid of hazardous items gives the community a sense of security.

“One of the main reasons we offer this event is because we feel it’s better for the environment to manage it for it’s hazardous characteristics than to simply have it go into a landfill,” said Justin Miller, recycling coordinator.

For more information on the next hazardous waste drop-off event in Cumberland County, you can visit: ccpa.net.