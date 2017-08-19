× Families in Harrisburg get help gearing up for the new school year

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Kids in Harrisburg can now say they are all set for the new school year.

Harrisburg First Assembly of God hosted its Third-Annual ‘Back to School Bash’.

More than 1,207 students took home brand new backpacks filled with supplies. Each bag had rulers, folders, pencils and more.

Children who attended, also had the opportunity to line up and get free haircuts.

Event organizers say giving back and helping families get a head start on the school year is what keeps them going each year.

“About 80 percent of Harrisburg school students live at or below poverty level,” said Missy Cook, event coordinator. “So this is just a way for us to live out the great commission and help people,” she added.

More than 500 children and families attended Saturday’s event.