House struck by lightning on Friday, catches fire on Saturday

MARTIC TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — Nobody is injured after a house catches fire after it’s struck by lightning on Friday, and catches fire again on Saturday.

Fire Chief Carl Strickler, says his crew responded to the fire, Saturday morning around 8:00 a.m. and stayed on scene for a total of 4 1/2 hours. It took crews about 2 hours on Saturday to get the fire under control.

Nobody was home when the fire started because it was heavily damaged on Friday after being struck by lightning.

The cause of the fire is said to be a rekindle of the flames on Friday.

There is no damage estimate available, but Strickler says the house and contents inside sustained “heavy damage”.