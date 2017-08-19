× Man wanted for attempted homicide of Holtwood man arrested in Virginia

FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va — A man wanted for shooting a Holtwood man on separate days earlier this week was arrested early Saturday morning in Virginia.

Pennsylvania State Police charged 29-year-old Robert D. Sheets on Thursday two counts of attempted homicide regarding shootings of the 30-year-old victim on Aug. 14 and 15.

The victim is being treated for gunshot wounds to the chest and head.

An arrest warrant for Sheets was issued and broadcast to law-enforcement agencies across the country.

Sheets is being held in Fauquier County, Va., where he was taken into custody after a 30-mile vehicle pursuit.

Sheets is facing fleeing and eluding charges in Virginia, but is expected to be extradited back to Lancaster County in coming days to first face the attempted homicide charges.

Law-enforcement in Fairfax County, Va., initially spotted the maroon Ford Edge Sheets was believed to be driving. Vehicle information was included in the broadcast of the warrant.

A pursuit started there and lasted about 30 miles into Fauquier County.

Sheets and law-enforcement were uninjured during the pursuit.

Regarding the attempted homicide incidents, state police allege in charging documents that Sheets first shot the victim in the chest on Aug. 14, returned the next day to find the victim alive, and shot him again, behind an ear. The victim also was struck with a sharp object.

The victim walked a distance before coming across individuals on Aug. 16 who called 911. The shooting location and where the victim was found are in Manor Township.

State Police Trooper Michael Snyder filed attempted homicide charges, with approval from First Assistant District Attorney Christopher P. Larsen.

Sheets is presumed innocent of all charges.

SOURCE: Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office