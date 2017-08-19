× Skies clear Sunday for the beginning of the week

CLEARING SKIES, STAYING HUMID: After a few leftover sprinkles in the very early morning hours of Sunday, the morning commute to church or any other Sunday morning activities looks mostly clear. Our humidity remains in place even after Saturday night thunderstorms with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s.

STILL HOT, SHOWER CHANCES RETURN: We stay humid and mostly sunny throughout the first couple days of the work week before rain chances come back Wednesday afternoon into the evening. Highs remain in the mid-to-upper 80s with “feels-like” temperatures in the low-to-mid 90s.

CLEARING BY END OF THE WEEK: Temperatures drop after the showers Wednesday and humidity begins to clear out as well. Highs don’t leave the 70s by the end of the week with mostly sunny skies.

Have a great one!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long