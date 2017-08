× Small plane crashes during takeoff in Lancaster County

EAST DONEGAL TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency dispatchers in Lancaster County confirmed a small plane crashed Saturday afternoon, as it was trying to take off.

Authorities say the plane ran off the runway at the Donegal Springs Airpark. Hazmat crews were called to the scene and Airport Road was temporarily shut down. No one was injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.