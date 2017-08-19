× State Representative Ron Marsico hosts first-ever ‘Kids Fest’ in Dauphin County

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Kids in Dauphin County enjoyed the nice weather and got outside for the first-ever ‘Kids Fest’ at Brightbill Park Saturday.

Hosted by Rep. Ron Marsico (R-105th District, Dauphin County), the free event gave local families the opportunity to learn more about helpful child-related services available in the area…all while having fun.

Children who attended, got tours of state trooper helicopters and hung out with fireman and police officers.

They also got to enjoy other activities including horseback riding and crafts.

Marsico says showing families what services the community has to offer is what it’s all about.

“I was thinking…what are we doing four our kids, what are we doing for the families in the community and young families? So I thought something like this would be really important for them to get involved with,” said Rep. Marsico (R-105th District, Dauphin County).

More than 100 families attended Saturday’s event.