Two men arrested following high-speed chase in York County

GLEN ROCK, YORK COUNTY, Pa — Two men are in custody after leading police on a chase, following a robbery in Harrisburg Saturday.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, there were reports of an armed robbery in Harrisburg earlier in the day.

The suspects from the robbery fled the scene in their vehicle, prompting a police chase.

Officials say the car was later spotted around 3:00 p.m. by Newberry Township Police on the 700 block of Limekiln Road in Fairview Township.

Newberry Township Police attempted to stop the vehicle, however it fled the scene onto I-83 Southbound, backing up traffic for miles and shutting the highway down.

Pennsylvania State Police Troopers took over the chase, using spike strips, bringing the high-speed chase to a stop.

Two males were taken into custody.

An investigation regarding the robbery is currently underway.