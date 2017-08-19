× Two state troopers shot in western Pa.

FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa — Two state troopers were shot and the suspect killed outside of a grocery store on Friday night, according to state police.

One trooper is listed in serious condition after being shot in the abdomen, but is expected to recover. The second trooper, who was shot in the hand, has since been treated and released.

Both troopers were shot by 26-year-old Clarence Belsar outside a Stop n’ Save in Fairchance, Pennsylvania, about 52 miles South of Pittsburgh.

Just after 8:00 p.m., the two troopers set up a meeting with Belsar, who was suspected to be selling stolen items. Once Belsar saw troopers, he tried to escape and ignored troopers commands to stop. A struggle ensued as troopers tried to arrest him, and Belsar pulled out a gun and fired one shot, striking both troopers.

They then returned fire, killing Belsar.

An investigation is ongoing and is being conducted alongside the Fayette County District Attorneys office.