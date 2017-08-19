× Two state troopers shot; suspect killed in western PA

FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa — Two state troopers were shot, and the suspect was killed, outside a grocery store Friday night in Fayette County, Pa.

According to state police, one trooper is listed in serious condition after suffering a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He is expected to recover. The second trooper, who was shot in the hand, has been treated and released.

State Police say both troopers were shot by 26-year old Clarence Belsar outside a Stop n’ Save in Fairchance, Pennsylvania, about 52 miles south of Pittsburgh.

Just after 8:00 p.m., the troopers set up a meeting with Belsar, who was suspected of selling stolen goods. Once Belsar saw the troopers, he tried to escape and ignored commands to stop. A struggle ensued as troopers tried to arrest Belsar. He pulled out a gun and fired one shot, which struck both troopers.

They then returned fire, killing Belsar.

An investigation is ongoing and is being conducted alongside the Fayette County District Attorneys office.