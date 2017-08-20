5-year old girl missing from Carlisle
CARLISLE, Cumberland County, Pa. — Carlisle Police are searching for a missing 5-year old girl.
Emma Klose was last seen inside her home in Carlisle around 4:30 this afternoon. Her parents called police minutes later, when they couldn’t find her.
Emma is approximately 3-feet tall and weighs 34-pounds. She was last seen wearing a green, pink and purple tie dyed shirt, a jean skirt with pink lace and white-flowered high top sneakers.
Anyone with information on Emma’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately.
40.201024 -77.200274