5-year old girl missing from Carlisle

CARLISLE, Cumberland County, Pa. — Carlisle Police are searching for a missing 5-year old girl.

Emma Klose was last seen inside her home in Carlisle around 4:30 this afternoon. Her parents called police minutes later, when they couldn’t find her.

Emma is approximately 3-feet tall and weighs 34-pounds. She was last seen wearing a green, pink and purple tie dyed shirt, a jean skirt with pink lace and white-flowered high top sneakers.

Anyone with information on Emma’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately.