Comedian Jerry Lewis dies at 91

(CNN) — Actor, comedian and philanthropist Jerry Lewis died Sunday, according to his publicist Candi Cazau. Lewis, 91, died peacefully at his home surrounded by family, Cazau said.

Here’s a look at the life of comedian and actor Jerry Lewis.

Personal: Birth Date: March 16, 1926

Birth place: Newark, New Jersey

Birth Name: Joseph Levitch

Father: Daniel Levitch (Danny Lewis – stage name), entertainer

Mother: Rae (Brodsky) Levitch (Rae Lewis – stage name), piano player

Marriages: Sandra (Pitnick) Lewis (February 13, 1983-present); Patti Palmer (1944-1982, divorced)

Children: with Sandra Lewis: Danielle; with Patti Palmer: Joseph, Anthony, Christopher, Scott, Ronald and Gary

Other: Made his debut at age five, singing “Brother, Can You Spare a Dime?” at a resort.

Was nominated for an Emmy Award.

Became a spokesperson for the Muscular Dystrophy Association in the 1940s.

Often talks about himself in the third person.

Timeline: 1946-1956 – Partners with Dean Martin for nightclub acts, television appearances and 16 movies.

1963 – The film “The Nutty Professor,” in which Lewis acted and directed, is released.

1966 – Hosts his first televised Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) Labor Day telethon. This becomes an annual event.

1967 – Teaches a graduate course in film at the University of Southern California.

1976 – Frank Sinatra orchestrates a surprise reunion between Lewis and Dean Martin on a MDA telethon.

1983 – The film “The King of Comedy,” which features Lewis’ first dramatic role, is released.

1984 – Inducted into the French Legion of Honor.

1995 – Makes his Broadway debut in “Damn Yankees.”

1995 – Begins traveling to medical schools to present, with Dr. Clifford Kuhn, a seminar on laughter and healing.

September 2005 – Receives the Governors Award at the Creative Emmy Awards in recognition for his work on behalf of muscular dystrophy.

June 11, 2006 – Suffers a mild heart attack on a flight from New York to San Diego.

September 3, 2007 – In the 18th hour of the annual Labor Day Telethon for Muscular Dystrophy, Lewis uses an anti-gay slur while cracking jokes. He later apologizes in a written statement.

February 22, 2009 – Receives the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at the Academy Awards ceremony.

May 16, 2011 – Announces retirement as MDA telethon host.

August 3, 2011 – The MDA announces that Lewis is retiring as national chairman.

September 14, 2015 – The Library of Congress announces it has acquired Lewis’ personal archive.