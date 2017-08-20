× Crews battle 4-alarm blaze in Lebanon County

SOUTH ANNVILLE TOWNSHIP, LEBANON COUNTY, Pa — Crews are on scene of a 4-alarm fire at Weaber Lumber in Lebanon County, 911 dispatch confirms.

The fire started shortly before midnight, and quickly grew to 4-alarms. Crews from multiple counties were called in to help extinguish the blaze.

There were reports that the fire was jumping buildings, it’s unsure how many building were involved.

No injuries have been reported.

Weaber Lumber makes mouldings, flooring, and side boards and more at its South Annville Township location.