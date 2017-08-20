× Farmers market in York County helps families prepare for school

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A local farmers market in York County threw one last celebration before the new school year on Sunday.

Leg Up Farmers Market in Manchester Township hosted a ‘Back to School Bash’ making the day a family affair.

The market teamed up with vendors in the area to share free samples and ideas for breakfast, school lunches, snacks and easy family dinners.

There was live music, arts and crafts, face painting and fire safety demonstrations from local firefighters.

Organizers say it’s a great way to give parents food ideas that are not only healthy, but allergy-friendly too.

“When kids go back to school, the whole family schedule changes and it’s so much harder to eat healthy,” said Dan Stump, marketing manager at Leg Up Farmers Market. “So we wanted to help parents and families find a way to keep eating natural and healthy, while they are adjusting and their kids are going back to school when they have less time,” he added.

More than 100 families from all around the community came out to the event.