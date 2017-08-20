× ‘Free to Breathe’ 5K in Harrisburg raising lung cancer awareness

HARRISBURG, Pa. — FOX43 teamed up with ‘Free to Breathe’ in Harrisburg, taking action against lung cancer Sunday.

The 8th Annual ‘Free to Breathe’ run and walk event brought in hundreds of locals to Harrisburg’s City Island helping to shed some light on lung cancer.

Participants took on a 3.1 mile run bearing the names of loved ones who have passed on their shirts.

After the run, families took team photos, got face paintings, and mingled.

FOX43’s Ali Bradley was there to emcee the event and give some words of encouragement.

Organizers say the event not only honors those affected by the disease, but it also calls for progress.

“It means a lot to us to raise the money to help get new drugs and get whatever we can to help everybody that is dealing with it,” said Victoria Kreamer, volunteer chair.

All of the funds raised from the event will go towards education, medicine and innovative lung cancer research.

For more information on how you can donate or get involved, you can visit: freetobreathe.org