Harrisburg man threatens girlfriends life during an argument

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa — A Harrisburg man is behind bars tonight after police say he threatened to kill his girlfriend during an argument.

Paulo Nguyen, 25, of Harrisburg is charged with one count of terroristic threats after he told his girlfriend during an argument that he would kill her when police arrived.

Police say that they were dispatched to the scene 4500 block of Sequoia Drive around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday for a domestic situation.

Nguyen’s girlfriend told police on scene that he threatened to physically assault her and told her that he would hold a knife to her throat, and kill her when police arrived.

Nguyen was arrested on-scene and without incident.

He was arraigned on $10,000 bail and remains in Dauphin County Prison.