Pedestrian struck in Harrisburg in serious condition

HARRISBURG, Pa –One person is in police custody after a man is hit by a car and left in serious condition in Harrisburg Saturday morning.

It happened around 10:50 a.m. between South 2nd Street and Chestnut Street.

According to police, the victim was crossing from Crown Plaza to Market Square Presbyterian Church when he got hit.

When police arrived, the car was no where to be seen.

The vehicle was later located by on the 100 block of Market Street.

“The operator of that vehicle has been detained, which we have in custody right now and we’re questioning him,” said Sgt. Raymond Lyda, Harrisburg Bureau of Police.

It has not been determined if the car that hit the victim fled the scene.

The victim remains at an area hospital in serious condition.

An investigation is going.