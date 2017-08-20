× Police looking for suspect in armed robbery at Kmart in Cumberland County

ENOLA, Cumberland County, Pa– Police in Cumberland County are searching for a man they say robbed a Kmart store.

It happened around 4:30 Saturday afternoon at the store on the 400-block of North Enola Road. The suspect is described as a man in his 20’s with dark hair. He was wearing a blue and white plaid shirt, tan baseball cap and sunglasses.

The man left the store and possibly got away in a red vehicle. It’s believed a woman with blonde hair may have been behind the wheel.

Police did not release the type of weapon the suspect displayed.

Anyone who can identify the man in the photos or has any information on the crime is asked to contact the East Pennsboro Township Police Department at (717) 732-3633.