York shooting leaves on person in serious condition

YORK, Pa — An overnight shooting in York City sends one person to the hospital in serious condition, according to police.

The victim, Angel Jomar Santiago-Torres, 23, of York was taken to York Hospital in a private vehicle after being shot in the head. Torres was last listed in serious condition.

Police say they responded to the 400 block of West King Street around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday. They learned that Torres had been taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

Pedro Juan Correa-Dejesus, 32, of York has been arrested for aggravated assault in the connection of the shooting.

If anyone has any information relating to this incident they are encouraged to call the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or text tips to 847-411 or download the York City PD App.