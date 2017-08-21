A few thunderstorms possible for the eclipse forecast, otherwise a warm and muggy day

ECLIPSE FORECAST: The eclipse forecast could bring some bumps in the road, but fortunately there should be some opportunity for most to get a (safe) glimpse. The morning is mild and humid, with readings in the lower to middle 60s. Skies are mostly clear for the region. Clouds do pop up during the afternoon, so we’ll be hoping for peeks at the eclipse through early afternoon. From mid to late afternoon, we need to start monitoring the potential for some pop up thunderstorms during the afternoon. Some strong wind gusts and torrential rainfall is possible, the severe weather threat it low. Expect warm and muggy readings in the middle 80s. There overnight period is warm and soupy with partly clear skies and some hazy spots. Readings fall into the upper 60s to middle 70s. A potent cold front brings the chance for strong to severe storms Tuesday evening. In the meantime, it’s a hot and humid day. Readings are in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Strong to severe thunderstorms during the evening brings threat for strong winds, torrential rainfall, and hail. Skies quiet through the overnight period.

MIDWEEK COOL DOWN: In the wake of the potent cold front, a drastic change in air mass is coming for the middle to the end of the week. Expect partly cloudy and breezy conditions Wednesday. Cooler air doesn’t sneak in just yet, though readings are lower than Tuesday. Expect highs in the lower to middle 80s. The cooler air is settled in for Thursday and Friday. It feels more like late September. Readings are in the middle to upper 70s Thursday, and then in the lower to middle 70s on Friday.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend remains cooler than average for the region. Expect partly sunny skies on Saturday with temperatures in the middle 70s. Sunday brings more of the same, with similar readings in the 70s.

Have a great Monday!