× A warm, steamy day ahead Tuesday, with severe storms possible late

DRASTIC TEMPERATURE CHANGE

This evening is warm and sticky. There is a threat for a few thunderstorms to bubble up late afternoon and early evening. Some storms may contain strong, damaging wind gusts. There is a MARGINAL or low threat for storms to become severe because of the strength of the winds. Temperatures fall out of the 80s to the 70s and remain there this evening and overnight into the morning. Fog and hazy spots are likely Tuesday morning. It’s a very hot and

steamy day, with highs topping out in the lower 90s. A more potent system swings in late. Ahead of the front, there is a slight chance for early day showers and thunderstorms, but a greater threat in the evening until just after midnight. A good chunk of the area is under a SLIGHT risk for severe weather. This is a 2 on a scale of 1 to 5. Again, damaging winds are the main threat. Heavy downpours very likely with the high humidity. The FOX43 Weather Team will keep you Weather Smart on-line, on social media and on-air. We are then treated to a very comfortable, pleasant and much cooler stretch of weather the rest of the week and into the weekend. Highs Wednesday are in the lower 80s. The humidity will drop early with dew points returning to the 50s by late morning. Aside from a very early shower, the thick clouds begin thinning leaving partly cloudy skies the rest of the day. More sunshine for Thursday and Friday and afternoon temperatures stay in the 70s each day.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

A spectacular weekend is ahead for Central Pennsylvania! Plenty of sunshine with intervals of clouds both days. Readings continue in the middle 70s Saturday and bump up to the upper 70s for Sunday.

NEXT WEEK

Week begins dry with increasing clouds. Temperatures are still below average in the 70s. Next system brings showers and possible thunderstorms Tuesday.

Stay “Weather Smart” with the FOX43 Weather team!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist