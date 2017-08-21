× Chambersburg Police searching for burglary suspect

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Police are looking for a suspect who broke into a store on the 1000 block of Wayne Avenue in Chambersburg early Monday morning.

According to a release from Chambersburg Police, the burglary happened between 2:30 a.m. and 3 a.m. The suspect entered the store through a hole that was cut in the rear of the building, and stole numerous cartons of cigarettes, and cans of chewing tobacco. At the time of the burglary the suspect was seen on security footage wearing blue jeans, what appears to be a green welding jacket, and white cloth wrapped around their face.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Chambersburg Police, or submit a tip to their Crimewatch website.