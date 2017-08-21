× Charges filed against man who allegedly removed gun from Wednesday’s shooting in Lebanon

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — A 20-year-old man faces charges relating to the aftermath of a shooting that sent three people, including an alleged shooter, to the hospital Wednesday evening.

Derek Aguayo, of Lebanon, is charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence as well as drug charges after police executed a search warrant at a residence on Saturday. Police allege Aguayo removed a handgun from the scene in Lebanon, which occurred in the area of North 9th and Mifflin Streets — it has not been recovered.

Police claim 31-year-old Luis Guzman, of Allentown, possessed the now-missing firearm and shot toward the group, which injured two others. A warrant is out for his arrest — he has not been seen since his release from the hospital after the incident.

Guzman is charged with four counts of aggravated assault, one count of discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, recklessly endangering another person, firearms not to be carried without a license and discharging a firearm prohibited.

Ivonne Delarosa, 44, and Rahkim Edwards, 24, both of Lebanon, are recovering from their wounds.

Police continue to investigate this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lebanon City Police Department at 717-272-2054 or Crime Stoppers at 717-270-9800.