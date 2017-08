× Coroner on the scene of crash in Lebanon County

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa.– The coroner is on the scene of a crash in South Londonderry Township this morning.

The crash occurred in the 200 block of School House Road around 1:30 a.m.

It was a single vehicle crash that involved a rollover.

The driver was the lone occupant of the vehicle.

The road is closed in the area, and it is unclear when it will be reopened.