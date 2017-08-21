× Crash on Country Club Road in Spring Garden Twp

SPRING GARDEN TWP., York County, Pa. — On Friday morning, August 18, 2017 at 03:12 A.M. police were called to the scene of a motor vehicle crash in the 800 block of Country Club Road. The investigation revealed that a vehicle traveling westbound on Country Club Road struck a parked car and rolled over onto its roof. The operator was able to extract himself from the vehicle and was transported to York Hospital by ambulance for further medical evaluation. The crash is still under investigation and charges are pending against the operator.