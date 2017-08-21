× FOX43 Morning News: Live and Local – Shippensburg

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– FOX43 Morning News is taking the show on the road and continuing our Live and Local series.

On Friday, August 25, FOX43’s Chris Garrett and Jennifer Ready will be visiting Shippensburg University from 4-9 a.m.!

Over the course of the morning, our FOX43 team will take you through the history of the area while uncovering the hidden gems that the town has to offer, like this weekend’s upcoming Corn Fest. Our dynamic duo even tried out for the Shippensburg University Football team.

Catch it all this Friday on FOX43 Morning News!