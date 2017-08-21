× Harrisburg man faces charges after allegedly threatening to kill his girlfriend

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A Harrisburg man is facing charges after he allegedly threatened to assault his girlfriend and hold a knife to her throat before killing her.

Paulo Nguyen, 25, is facing one count of terroristic threats for his role in the incident.

On August 19 at 1:25 a.m., police were dispatched to an apartment in the 4500 block of Sequoia Drive for a report of a domestic situation.

Upon arrival, police spoke with a female victim who reported that she had been having an argument with her boyfriend, Nguyen, when he threatened to physically assault her.

Ngyuen also allegedly said he would hold a knife to her throat and kill her when police arrived.

After completing an investigation, Nguyen was arrested and taken into custody without incident.

He was committed to Dauphin County Prison.