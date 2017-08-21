× Liverpool Borough man is dead after fatal crash on Saturday

PERRY COUNTY, Pa.– A Liverpool Borough man is dead after a fatal crash on Saturday.

David Vogelsong, 52, suffered fatal injuries in the crash.

On August 19 around 9:00 p.m., police responded to Fishing Rod Road for a report of a crash.

It was found that Vogelsong, the lone occupant of his vehicle, was traveling west on Fishing Rod Road when his vehicle veered to the right, exited the roadway and struck a tree.

The vehicle then turned onto its drivers side, where it came to a rest.

Vogelsong was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

It is unknown if alcohol was a factor in the crash.