Local eye doctor offers tips for safely viewing upcoming solar eclipse

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Are you excited about the Solar Eclipse coming up later today?

It’s important to make sure you take the right precautions to make sure you are safe while watching the historical event.

One tip is that approved solar eclipse viewing glasses should have ISO written on them so that you know they meet the international safety standard.

Dr. Christine Weld from Wheatlyn EyeCare has that and more as she stops by the set of FOX43 Morning News to offer up tips of how to safely view the eclipse.

