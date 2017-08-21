× Man arrested after eluding police in vehicle, on foot in Mechanicsburg

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A 20-year-old man faces charges after eluding police early Monday morning.

At approximately 3:40 a.m., police saw a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of the Belle Terre Apartment complex. As officers tried to make contact with the vehicle, the driver, identified as Timothy McGrath, fled the parking lot at a high rate of speed.

Police say they detected the odor of marijuana coming from his vehicle.

Officers tried to pull over McGrath but he continued to drive until he parked in the 600 block of Cumberland Pointe Circle. He then exited his vehicle, while a passenger remained inside, and fled on foot.

Marijuana was found inside the vehicle and on McGrath when he was caught.

He is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude police, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.