New Hampshire woman turns to Facebook when she got stranded in her pool

NEW HAMPSHIRE– A woman turned to Facebook users for help last week after being stranded when the ladder in her swimming pool broke.

Leslie Kahn, 61, was swimming in her pool when the ladder broke, according to FOXNews.

At that point, Kahn said she didn’t have the strength to pull herself out of the water, and there was no cellphone nearby nor anyone home at the time of the incident.

Kahn began to think of escape plans after being stuck in the pool for nearly three hours when she realized her iPad was on a nearby chair.

“I got the trusty pool pole, dragged the leg of the chair, dragged it over, got the iPad, hooked up to Wi-Fi and asked my community for help,” Kahn said.

Kahn went to “Epping Squawks” Facebook page and posted a message with “911!” to grab people’s attention.

Within minutes, people began answering her Facebook plea with ideas on how to help.

A woman who lived a few streets away arrived at the home and helped Kahn until police and a neighbor arrived.