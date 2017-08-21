North Museum of Nature and Science hosts solar eclipse viewing party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER, Pa. -- The North Museum of Nature and Science will host a solar eclipse celebration on Monday from 10 a.m-5 p.m.

The museum advises guests to bring solar eclipse glasses. They sold out last week.

During the day on Monday, the museum will hold a variety of activities including several planetarium shows, presentations and Q&A sessions.

Museum employees remind people who want to view the eclipse to make sure they do so using the proper glasses. They say sunglasses will not protect your eyes.

Officials say the best time to view the eclipse in Central Pennsylvania will be at 2:42 p.m. The eclipse will begin at 1:18 p.m. and is expected to finish at 3:59 p.m. Approximately 76% of the sun is expected to be covered by the moon.

