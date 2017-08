× One victim taken to hospital after Monday morning shooting in York

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– One victim has been taken to the hospital as the result of a shooting early Monday morning.

The incident occurred on East Gas Avenue around 1:00 a.m.

One victim was taken to the hospital but there is no word on the extent of any injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.