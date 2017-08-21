× Parents name baby Eclipse after mom gives birth on day of total solar eclipse

GREENVILLE, S.C. – A couple decided to name their baby Eclipse in honor of the rare astronomical event marking their little girl’s birth Monday.

Parents Freedom and Paul Eubanks welcomed baby Eclipse to the world at 8:04 a.m. at Greenville Memorial Hospital in South Carolina. The healthy baby entered the world weighing 6 pounds, 3 ounces and measuring 19 inches in length.

The decision to legally name her Eclipse was done at the last minute, according to the hospital. Paul and Freedom initially chose the name Violet for her, according to WSOC.

“I kind of felt like it was meant to happen, to have her on this day,” her mother told the station. As for a nickname? “We’re probably going to call her Clipsey,” Freedom said.

Eclipse has one sibling, an older sister, who’s 2 years old.