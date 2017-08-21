× Police: Driver was DUI when pedestrian struck

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A man was struck by a car while crossing 2nd Street Sunday morning, and the driver who struck him them tried to flee the scene. It happened around 10:18 a.m. at 2nd and Chestnut St. Witnesses told police the victim was hit so hard he was airborne. The victim was found lying unconscious on the pavement, partially underneath a parked vehicle.

Officers searched the area and found the striking vehicle, a dark colored Buick, abandoned on the 100 block of Market Street. Police say they ultimately found the driver, Rome Potts, running south on Front Street from Chestnut Street.

The victim was taken to Hershey Medical Center and was listed in serious condition.

Potts is facing a host of charges, including Aggravated Assault By Vehicle While Dui , Aggravated Assault by Vehicle, Accidents involving death/personal injury, Driving Under the Influence, Driving under the influence-controlled substance, Careless driving resulting in serious bodily injury, Driving as safe speeds, Disregard Traffic Lane, Duty to give information and render aid.